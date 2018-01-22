The best deals on Amazon's Great Indian Sale

The first leg of Amazon India's shopping fiesta, Great Indian Sale is kicked off from 21 January, continuing till 24 January. While the deals are yet to go live for everyone, Prime customers as usual have the early advantage. Amazon opened the floodgates to Prime members from 20 January.

Amazon's sale will be followed by Flipkart's Republic Day sale, but for now, here's what you can buy. We will be scouring the deals listings and pages regularly, to ensure that this page holds all of the best Amazon deals out there. And here's what we have so far.

Top offers during the Great Indian sale

Customers can avail 10% cashback on shopping with Amazon Pay balance. Also, you can get no cost EMI and exchange offers on thousands of products, including smartphones, TVs, washing machines and more.

HDFC credit and debit card holders can get 10% additional cashback and EMI offerings too.

Best deals by category

Top deals on Electronics

Buy Google Pixel XL (128 GB) at Rs 35,990 on Amazon The Google Pixel XL is last year's smartphone but it still makes some sense. First launched at Rs 76,000, the phone had the best camera in 2017, and though it's a year older, there are few phones that can match up to its camera still. At Rs 35,990, the Pixel XL is a great buy.



Buy Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB hard drive at Rs 5,898 on Amazon Seagate Backup Plus is a secure and good quality hard disk with 2TB storage. The read and write speed on this one is at par with its competitors in this range, but its slim form factor makes it a little more convenient to carry.

Buy Ultimate Ears Roll 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 3,999 on Amazon Ultimate Ears is owned by Logitech, and is known for making fine audio devices. The UE Roll 2 is a uniquely designed and aesthetically pleasing speaker. Its audio quality is good, and it's an even better deal at this price.

Buy JBL C300SI On-Ear Dynamic Wired Headphones at Rs 799 on Amazon Originally sold for Rs 1,599, the C300SI headphones from JBL are not the best pair of wired headphones. But when the price drops to below Rs 799, it's a steal. It is light, delivers good audio quality and is not badly built either.

Buy Honor 8 smartphone at Rs 12,999 on Amazon The Honor 8 is a very good looking smartphone, even though it's behind the times nowadays. Originally launched at Rs 29,999, the smartphone was one of the best in its segment. Now, at just Rs 12,999, you can't get many phones that look better than this. And it has 4GB RAM to boot.

Buy SoundMagic E10C In-Ear Headphones with Mic at Rs 1,499 on Amazon The SoundMagic E10C in-ear headphones offer powerful bass response without messing the vocals and trebles. It has a light-weight design with robust metal construction and tangle-free cable.

Buy YI Home Camera Wireless IP Security Surveillance System at Rs 1,990 on Amazon It is a feature rich and affordable IP camera that can do a good job to secure a small room. The video streams at 720p HD while using 2-way audio (built-in microphone and speaker) 720P/20FPS,700Kbps; 360P/20FPS,200Kbps. It also has a 111° wide-angle lens, 940nm infrared non-invasive sensor, 4x digital zoom.



It supports 4-32GB micro SD cards with FAT32 format with Built-in (802.11 bgn) Single band 2.4Ghz.

Buy Honor 6X at Rs 7,999 on Amazon One of the most exciting smartphone deals on sale right now is this. The Honor 6X was launched hardly an year ago with a dual-camera setup under the 15K segment. At Rs 7,999, the smartphone offers great value for money, especially if you compare it with phones in this price range.

Buy JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mic at Rs 1,599 on Amazon JBL Go is the best portable speaker under Rs 2,000, after Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2. Since you cannot get your hands on the Mi speaker, JBL Go is a cheaper and better alternative at this price. The sound output and 5 battery life is the USP of this speaker, and it totally justifies its price.

Buy Moto G5s Plus at Rs 13,999 on Amazon The latest addition to Moto's G-series smartphones, the Moto G5S Plus goes on discount for the first time in 2018. Originally available at Rs 15,999, the smartphone is one of the best mid-range options available in the market right now. You can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 3,000 for your old phone.

Buy Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 at Rs 2,999 on Amazon Out of all the generic tech products in the list, there's one classic collectible yet cool instant film camera at its best price. At the regular price, it might not be a good purchase for many but at just Rs 2,999, it is an investment worth making. Especially, if you like collecting physical memories.



Buy Syska Power Shell100 10000mAH Power Bank at Rs 699 on Amazon Looking to invest in a power bank for your smartphone? The Power Shell100 from Syska is definitely worth considering. At Rs 699, the power bank is a steal as it comes packed in a good quality shell that is aided by reliable after sales support. It comes with one year warranty. The input is 5V-2.1A and has dual output at DC5V-1A max and DC5V-2.1A max.

Buy Apple iPad (9.7 inch, 32GB, Wi-Fi) at Rs 22,489 on Amazon Many would say a tab isn't the best gadget to have in 2018, but there are few who need it for various purposes. The Apple iPad 9.7 inch (32GB) with WiFi is currently selling for Rs 22,489. For anyone looking for a long term investment on a tablet can go for it, as it is the best existing tab at this price.

What is Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2018?

As the Republic Day nears, e-commerce portals like Amazon bank on the spirit of these festivities and launch offers across their catalogue. The company promises over 40,000 offers across four days, with deals changing every hour on the website.

The Great Indian Sale is a good time for you to buy the gadgets on your wishlist.

When is the Amazon Great Indian sale starting?

Amazon India will be holding its third Great Indian Sale from 21 to 24 January. This is the very first large scale sale on Amazon in 2018.

Following Amazon, Flipkart will also kick off its Republic Day Sale from 21 January onwards. So, it’s a win-win situation for the consumers as both major online retailers vie for your money.

Some of the best Great Indian sale deals from the past

During some of the past Amazon India sales, products such as Apple’s MacBook Air were up for grabs at Rs 58,990, which is a massive discount of Rs 18,210. The Apple Watch Series 2 was also retailing at a discount of Rs 5,000, while the Kindle Paperwhite was sold at Rs 4,199.

Coming to smartphones, the Apple iPhone 7 32GB variant was retailing at Rs 42,999 after receiving a discount of up to 30%, while the iPhone 6 was up for grabs at just Rs 23,999.

Mid-range smartphones such as the Moto G5 Plus retailed at Rs 14,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000. The Google Pixel XL which was then price at Rs 76,000, was up for sale after a discount of Rs 22,001, at Rs 53,999.

We could go on, but you get the gist.

How to get the best Amazon Great Indian deals?

Well, you could just follow TechRadar during the four days of sale, while we pick out the best deals out there.

But such sales also attract the attention of scammers and fake vendors. To avoid being scammed, ensure that the seller you’re buying from is certified by Amazon India. The Amazon-fulfilled badge is what you should look out for.