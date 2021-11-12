Telugu Drushyam 2, starring Venkatesh, to stream on Amazon Prime on Nov 25

The Malayalam suspense thriller Drishyam was perhaps the most remade mainstream movie across Indian languages. The 2013 Mohanlal starrer was reworked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada in Indian languages, and also reportedly remade in Sinhalese and Chinese.

As it happens, Drishyam had an official sequel Drishyam 2 and it premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. The follow up film too was widely appreciated and there were many takers for its remake, too.

Producers in Telugu were the first to get going. The same team that remade the original Drishyam as Drushyam has been at work on the Telugu sequel. Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati plays the same caring and astute father character Rambabu.

Today it was announced that Drushyam 2 will premiere straight on Amazon Prime Video on November 25.

Venkatesh's second straight release on Amazon Prime

The truth has begun to unveil itself. But the question is - has it left a permanent scar on Rambabu?Watch #Drushyam2OnPrime, Nov. 25 on @PrimeVideoIN▶️https://t.co/mL68iUtwzC#MeenaSagar #JeetuJoseph @SureshProdns @aashirvadcinema @antonypbvr @anuprubens #SatheeshKurup pic.twitter.com/YTkirX6oBHNovember 12, 2021 See more

Drushyam 2's teaser was also released today. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also helmed the original, Drushyam 2 also stars Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika and Esther Anil with Sampath Raj and Poorna playing new characters. The film is produced by D Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy and Antony Perumbavoor.

Drushyam 2, like its Malayalam original, is about the smart maneuvers of Rambabu to safeguard his family against the might of the police who are behind him and his family due to an unfortunate but unforeseen murder.

Rambabu, though unread, is street smart, and has the conviction to stand by his wife and daughters. For that, he is ready to go to any lengths --- including outsmarting the law and grappling with the grey lines of morality.

Drushyam 2 has been wrapped in a 50-day shoot.

Venkatesh's last movie Narappa, a remake of the Tamil hit Asuran, also was a straight release on Amazon Prime Video.