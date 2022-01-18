Tecno Pop 5 Pro teased in India officially - key specifications revealed

Audio player loading…

Chinese phone-maker Tecno has been on a smartphone launch spree in India over the past few months. Close on the heels of the Tecno Spark 8T, the Tecno Pova 5G, the Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 8 Pro and the Tecno Camon 18, the company has now teased another device called the Tecno Pop 5 Pro.

The Tecno Pop 5 Pro will be the successor of the Tecno Pop 5 LTE that was launched in India a few days ago. The smartphone has already been teased officially in India via a tweet shared from the official handle of Tecno.

The video shared in the tweet has confirmed that the smartphone will have a 6000mAh battery and a dual 8MP camera setup. A report by MySmartPrice cited that the device can come with a MediaTek Helio entry-level processor with basic level features. The teaser further reveals the design of the device too, and it is quite clear that the smartphone will have a thick chin at the front.

Unmatched storage, Unbeatable performance.#PopAheadInLife with POP 5 Pro’s 3+32 GB Memory.#TECNO #ComingSoon #StayTuned #PopAhead #POP5Pro pic.twitter.com/Q49BoMWdyxJanuary 18, 2022 See more

Tecno Pop 5 Pro expected specifications

Tecno Pop 5 Pro may get a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display along with 720x1560 pixels resolution. The smartphone might house a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and will most likely operate on the Android 11 operating system. It will pack 3GB RAM paired with 32GB onboard storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, Tecno Pop 5 Pro may sport a dual-camera setup consisting of an 8MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary shooter. The device might get a basic level 5MP front camera for the sake of selfies and videos. It may draw power from a 5000mAh battery that can go on for more than a day on a single charge.

Considering what Tecno Pop 5 LTE has to offer, you will get disappointed by Tecno Pop 5 Pro if you are looking for a device with major changes in the specifications.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE comes with a similar screen resolution, camera, and battery capacity as Tecno Pop 5. Expectations are now higher from Tecno POVA as the audience is expecting considerable changes in key specifications.

