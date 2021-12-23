Tecno launches Camon 18 mid-range smartphone - pricing, availability. and specifications

Audio player loading…

Tecno has continuously launched a series of smartphones in India to keep it relevant in the market. It rolled out the Spark 8T a week ago, and now it is back with another smartphone named Tecno Camon 18. This one is the successor to the Tecno Camon 17 that was dropped in May 2021.

This one by Tecno is also a mid-ranger that packs features like Mediatek processor, standard RAM, additional VRAM, and optimum internal storage. The smartphone also has a powerful rear camera setup that provides video capabilities of film mode in eight different themes.

Tecno Camon 18 pricing and availability

The Tecno Camon 18 will be available in India at a price of Rs 14,999 and buyers can also get Buds 2 worth Rs 1,999 for free. The device will be available on Tecno stores and on different online e-commerce platforms starting from December 27. The smartphone will ship in two different colors, including Iris Purple and Dusk Grey.

Tecno Camon 18 specifications

The Tecno Camon 189 includes a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and will operate on the HiOS 8 skin based on Android 11 OS. The smartphone gets 4GB LPDDR4 RAM paired with 128GB onboard storage. The device also allows RAM expansion up to 7GB via using the idle internal storage.

In terms of optics, Tecno Camon 18 sports a triple rear camera set up, including a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth shooter, and an AI lens. The company claims that the smartphone supports 2K video recording and has a low light photography mode for enhancing image quality in low light. At the front, the device houses a 48MP AI snapper for the sake of video calls and selfies. On a conclusive note, the device draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.