Tecno Camon 17 and 17 Pro launched in India with 64MP AI camera

Tecno has launched two new smartphones in India, the Tecno Camon 17 and 17 Pro which join the other smartphones in the Camon series. These two new smartphones feature 64MP AI cameras and MediaTek Helio G95 chipsets.

The Tecno Camon 17 has been priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage option and the Camon 17 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 16,999.

In terms of offers both the Camon 17 and the 17 Pro are available with a 10% instant discount on HDFC Debit and Credit cards with options for EMI. The Pro variant has a pair of Tecno Buds1 free with it. The smartphones will go on sale beginning on July 26 on Amazon Prime Day.

Tecno Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro: Specs and features

The Tecno Camon 17 series comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and IPS Display. It has a 397 PPI pixel density and 500nits brightness with Tiny dot-in Design for enhanced outdoor visibility. The 2K+ resolution is complemented with the 90Hz Fluid Screen refresh rate with 180Hz Touch sampling rate.

The Camon 17 Pro houses a Mediatek G95 Processor with Octa-Core Hyper Engine Gaming Optimization. It also houses a Cortex A 76 CPU and Mali G76 GPU. While Camon 17 is powered by Helio G85 gaming processor. The smartphones feature LPDDR4x RAM with UFS 2.1 storage solutions.

In terms of cameras, the Camon 17 and 17 Pro smartphones come with a 64MP primary lens with F/1.79 aperture for Ultra-Clear Shots, an 8MP lens for 120 degree Super Wide photos, a 2MP Black and White lens and a 2MP Blur lens that provides professional-grade blur effect for capturing outstanding artistic portraits. The rear camera complemented with a Quad Flash enables one to click focused illuminated images in the dark.

While on the front, the Camon 17 comes with a 16 MP selfie camera while the 17 Pro comes with a segment-first 48MP AI selfie camera. The camera is complemented with features like AI Portrait, Ultra HD, Super Night, 4K Timelapse, 4K 30FPS recording, AR 3.5 and Video Bokeh.

Both the Tecno Camon 17 and 17 Pro feature a 5,000mAh battery, but the vanilla variant features a 18W fast charge support while the Pro variant features 33W fast charge support.

The Tecno Camon 17 is available in three colours, Frost Silver, Spruce green and Magnet Black. While the Camon 17 Pro is available in only one colour which is called Arctic Down.