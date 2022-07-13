Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo launched in India - Come with RGBW sensor

Audio player loading…

Tecno has launched its latest phones Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo in India. These two phones are basically the same key features other than cameras.

They both have an identical design on the front and back. The back panels of these phones is having a unique design and it will make them stand out from the rest of the phones in this budget.

Tecno Camon series: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Tecno)

Tecno Camon 19 series will be available in retail stores all over the country and on Amazon. It is listed as a Prime day launch and might be available with extra offers on Amazon Prime day. The pricing of the phones is given below.

Tecno Camon 19 series pricing Model Price Camon 19 Rs. 14,999 Camon 19 Neo Rs. 12,499

Tecno Camon 19: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Tecno)

Tecno Camon 19 comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole display in the middle.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. It comes in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Coming to the cameras, the phone comes with a triple camera setup. There is a 64MP primary camera and there are two 2MP auxiliary cameras. This isn’t just another sensor, it is an RGBW sensor. And this will be the first time a sensor that has RGBW support is used on this budget. And there is a 16MP selfie camera on the front and it has super flashlight support for better low-light selfie shots.

The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery, but it only comes with 18W charging. Tecno Camon 19 comes in three colours: Eco Black, Sea Salt White and Geometric Green.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Tecno)

Tecno Camon 19 Neo is like a Lite version of Tecno Camon 19, but with a few key changes in the camera section. The display remains the same as that of Tecno Camon 19 i.e, a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a punch hole. This phone comes in 3 colours: Dreamland Green, Ice Mirror and Eco Black.

The chipset also remains the same, the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset. It also comes in a single variant of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

In terms of camera, the 64MP camera has been downgraded to a 48MP one on this phone. But the secondary cameras remain the same, two 2MP auxiliary cameras. Interestingly, the camera on the front has been upgraded to a 32MP one from the 16MP camera on Tecno Camon 19.

Battery and charging speeds are the same, a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W charging.

Both the phones come with HiOS on top of Android 12 out of the box.

What is the point of these phones?

As you have seen with the specifications and features of the phone, these two phones aren't exactly the best value-for-money offerings. These phones are targeted at the offline market mainly, even though it is also available on Amazon. That is the reason they're not having the best chipset or the fastest charging rate. It has got one distinguishing feature though, a standout design.

Tecno has a different series, the Tecno Spark series which has better features than these phones at a much less price. Check out Tecno Spark 8 Pro, Tecno Spark 8T or the upcoming Tecno Spark 9 (opens in new tab).