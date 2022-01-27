SuperGaming studios announces Indus battle royale - Here’s what we know so far

Audio player loading…

India is soon going to get its own legit battle royale game as Pune-based studio SuperGaming has started working on a project name Indus. As confirmed by the studio, the game will be available for different platforms including consoles, smartphones, and PC, and it will go on the floors in 2022 only.

SuperGaming is going to introduce a theme based on Indian culture coupled with futuristic developments. High chances are that we can see some of the best weaponry, vehicles, and maps with Indian touch in Indus. At this moment, there is no confirmation regarding the gameplay and the system of battle royale that will be followed in the upcoming Indian offering.

What to Expect from Indus battle royale

(Image credit: Indus)

As of now, only one screenshot of the game has been shared in which we can see a guy in a futuristic black suit jumping over the main map of the game. The main highlight of the map is a lotus temple-like structure in the middle surrounded by mountains and forests along with what looks like a water body at the front.

It is safe to say that the game will be inspired by other competitors like BGMI, PUBG New State, and will allow around 100 players at a time in the battle royale setting. Furthermore, we can also see some customized game modes, as previously witnessed in Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG.

Hopes are already high from Indus as the creators of the game, SuperGaming studios, have already published some of the best titles, including Silly Royale, Mobile FPS MaskGun, Ninja Race, Puzzle Island, and more. MaskGun recently achieved the 60 million downloads mark on the Google Play Store out of the mentioned titles.

Indus battle royale competition

With some of the best titles like PUBG New State, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, and Call of Duty Mobile, Indus battle royale is going to have a neck-to-neck battle in the Indian gaming market to sustain itself.

However, the unique theme of the game will surely gain a lot of traction. It will be interesting to see how Indus attracts new players to the platform and competes with regular updates from other battle royale franchises.

