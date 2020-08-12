Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS with 100 hours of playtime launched in India

Soundcore has announced the new Life Dot 2 earbuds in India. While the market is already flooded with similar-looking TWS earbuds, the Life Dot 2 has kept it simple by offering features that matter the most.

These buds not only boast a 100 hours of playtime but the charging case comes equipped with fast charging - that comes in handy in case you forget to top up the battery before your trip.

Soundcore Life Dot 2 price and availability

The price of Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 in India has been set at Rs. 3,499 and the company offer 18-months warranty on these buds. These can be bought from Flipkart.

Soundcore Life Dot 2 features and specifications

Available in only black colour variant, the Life Dot 2 TWS from Aker supports multiple pairing mode that allows you to use both the buds individually or pair the one that you feel offers you the best fit and listening experience. The earbuds are equipped with 8mm triple-layer dynamic drivers that, as per the company, delivers 40% more bass and 100% more treble for the richer yet balanced sound experience.

Since these buds come with IPX5 ratings, wearing them while stepping out for a run will keep them safe from sweat and dust. Other key features include a proprietary Push and Go technology that offers faster connectivity with the last paired device.

The Soundcore Life Dot 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and offers connectivity up to 20 meters. The buds also come with soft silicone hollow wings that help offer better noise isolation.

In terms of battery backup, the buds offer 8 hours of playback with a single charge and the charging case offers four more charging cycles. The case comes with fast charging capabilities via the Type C port and a 10-minute charge is good to provide 90 minutes of listening experience as per the company.