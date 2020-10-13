Soundcore launches Liberty Air 2 headphones at Rs 7,999

Ahead of the festive season, Anker has expanded its portfolio by launching the all-new Liberty Air 2 true wireless earbuds in India. The successor of the Liberty Air that was launched last year, the Liberty Air 2 offers up to 28 hours of battery life with Uplink noise cancellation and comes with diamond-inspired drivers that according to the company offer better audio quality.

The Liberty Air 2 comes with 4 mics featuring cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology to ensure that you are always audible clearly during the calls. Coupled with the diamond-shaped drivers, this setup also ensures that you hear minimum ambient noise while offering optimized audio output for a better calling experience.

The Soundcore app offers over 22 EQ settings and coupled with HearID, this app lets you personalize the music listening experience by creating a customized sound profile based on your preference.

The best Bluetooth speakers 2020: the top portable speakers for any budget

Best wireless earbuds: the best Bluetooth earbuds and earphones in 2020

Best Bluetooth headset 2020: top picks for hands-free conference calls and home working

(Image credit: Anker Soundcore)

For fitness enthusiasts, these earbuds come with IPX5 certification which means that it is resistant to dust, sweat and water splashes. For connectivity, the Liberty Air 2 earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.0 that offers a wireless range of 14 meters.

The earbuds offer up to 7 hours of playback time while the charging case coffers additional 28 hours of juice and you also get a fast-charging solution that can provide a couple of hours of playback in just 10-minute charge which will ensure that you never run out of juice while listening to your favourite music. Additionally, the case supports wireless charging so that you can put the case on any Qi-compatible wireless charger.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 price and availability

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India and comes with an 18 months warranty. These earbuds are available in two different colour options – Black and White and can be bought from Flipkart.

Check out the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 on Flipkart 4 microphones 28 hours backup from the case Black, White colour optionsView Deal