Sony's best headphones get the best price cut for Amazon Prime Day 2022 India

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on one of Sony’s bestselling noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds, then you might just be in luck. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and WF-1000XM4 are available with a discount of almost Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively during early sales.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones come with one of the best noise cancellation technology on any TWS headphones in the market. The WH-1000XM3 were one of the first headphones from the company that made headlines for its performance and the WH-1000XM4 improves on that. The former is also available at Rs 18,490 at the moment, but the latest generation headphones get a few additional discounts that make it a better option to go for during this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have incorporated the best of the noise cancelling headphones in a smaller package. It boasts of battery life of almost 36 hours of playback.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Prime Day early sale offer

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Sony WH-1000XM4s are originally listed at Rs 24,990 on Amazon. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, then you’ll be able to get the headphone with a discount of Rs 5,000. This would bring down the price to Rs 19,990.

The offer gets sweeter after an additional Rs 2,000 discount will be applied on debit and credit cards of all banks. You can also avail of the discount even on Debit and Credit card EMI payment options.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Prime Day early sale offer

The Sony WF-1000XM4 retails for Rs 19,990 but is available for Rs 17,990. These TWS earbuds too get a discount of Rs 2,000 on all debit and credit cards from any bank.

All-time low price

Since the launch of the Sony WH-1000XM4, these are by far the lowest that it is offered to customers. The Sony WH-1000XM4 comes in three colour options - Black, Blue and White. Compared to Apple’s more premium AirPods Max, these come in a better design and also have their own carry case. It also provides 5 hours of listening with just 10 minutes of charging.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds are by far the best upgrades from their predecessor. The latest version reduces the size of the charging case, making it more compact and easy to carry. Yes, these aren’t as compact as the AirPods Pro, but they offer better battery life.