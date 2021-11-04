Should you buy these 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games on Black Friday?

Nintendo has updated its list of the 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, and we’re expecting to see many, if not all of them, on sale during Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday.

Nintendo’s portable console continues to be incredibly popular with consumers, and its lineup of titles will certainly be sought-after during the annual sales extravaganza, which takes place on November 26. (You’ll want to keep your eye on our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for all the latest and greatest discounts.)

Black Friday is a great time to pick up Switch games as, historically, we rarely see any significant discounts on Nintendo’s first-party titles. Unlike many of the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games, Switch games tend to hold their value and often remain at the same recommended retail price for many years. Discounts, then, are always welcome.

So which of Nintendo’s best-selling Switch games will likely see the biggest price drops, and should you pick them up now or wait until Black Friday begins? Let’s take a look at some of last year’s offers and round up any early deals that might be worth considering.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 38.74 million copies sold

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo’s go-karting phenomenon has now become the best-selling game in the series’ history, eclipsing the seemingly unsurpassable Mario Kart Wii. The Deluxe Switch port has sold a staggering 38.74 million copies, beating out the Wii’s entry which sits at 37.38 million. For a port of a Wii U title, and considering the Switch still has a significantly smaller install base than the Wii, that’s pretty good going – though we’d love to see Nintendo release some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was part of a popular Nintendo Switch bundle last year, and it looks like that same bundle could make an appearance this time around. It cost $299.99 from Best Buy and included 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Discounts on standalone copies of the game usually fall between $15/£15 off, which is a great deal considering it’s easily one of the best games on Switch and a blast to play with family and friends.

Image Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59.95 at Amazon

We're expecting to see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drop in price during Black Friday, so hold off until then before you hit that buy button unless you want it right now.

View Deal

Image Early deal! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £15 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is already on offer in the UK. This is a great chance to grab the Switch's most popular game for less, as we don't expect it to be too much cheaper come November 26. Use the code 'GAMENEXTDAY' at checkout to get the full deal. View Deal

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 34.85 million copies sold

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons deals couldn’t have come at a better time. Nintendo has just released a free 2.0 update, which adds a new café run by Brewster the pigeon, the option to travel to a new (randomly generated) island via Kapp’n the turtle once a day, and various other tweaks and changes that plump up the game’s content.

The update also coincides with the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC, which is so jam-packed full of new things to do, you could consider it a mini-sequel of sorts.

There’s no doubt that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be popular, then, and we did see the title go on offer during Black Friday last year. You can already save £10 off the RRP in the UK, but we’d expect to see it drop a bit more when the sales event kicks off in earnest.

Image Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $56.85 at Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will definitely be discounted come Black Friday, so if you can hold off a little longer, you could save a nice chunk of change come November. View Deal

Image Early deal! Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £15 - While a £15 saving is certainly welcome, we could see the game drop lower come Black Friday. If you're prepared to wait, you might get a better deal, but there's also a chance that the game could sell out. Don't forget to use the code 'GAMENEXTDAY' at checkout. View Deal

3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 25.71 million copies sold

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may have received its last ever DLC fighter in the form of Kingdom Hearts’ Sora, but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be one of the most in-demand games during Black Friday.

With characters included from almost every video game system and series, it’s easy to see why Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is so popular: who doesn’t want to see their favorite video game characters throw down?

Discounts on Nintendo’s premier fighting game tend to be few and far between, so if you see even $10/£10 knocked off the asking price, it’s usually worth picking it up.

Image Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $60.98 at Amazon

As expected at this stage, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn't on sale, but there's a chance it could go on offer come Black Friday. Your best bet is waiting to find out. View Deal

Image Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: £47.99 at Amazon UK

There are no early deals on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate yet, but we do expect to see some sort of price drop during Black Friday. Temper your expectations, though. View Deal

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 24.13 million copies sold

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If there was ever an example of a Nintendo game holding its price, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is it. Despite launching alongside the Nintendo Switch in March 2017, Link’s open-air adventure very rarely goes on sale and usually demands the full asking price for those who are interested in picking it up.

Thankfully, even if you do pay top dollar for Breath of the Wild, the experience is almost certainly worth it. There’s a reason why so many consider the game to be one of the greatest pieces of entertainment the video game medium has ever produced. It’s just that damn good.

But will we see a Black Friday deal for Breath of the Wild? Maybe, but we certainly won’t see any groundbreaking discounts on one of Nintendo’s most esteemed titles.

Image Breath of the Wild: $63 at Amazon

Unsurprisingly, we haven't seen a price drop for Breath of the Wild just yet, but there's a good chance a small saving will be available on Black Friday for those who haven't experienced Link's latest adventure. View Deal

Image Early deal! Breath of the Wild: £59.99 £47.99 at Amazon UK

Save £12 - While this discount may not look like much of a deal, we'll take any saving we can get when it comes to Breath of the Wild. Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to price cuts on this game, so we still consider this an early deal. View Deal

5. Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield - 22.64 million

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Few would argue that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are the pinnacles of the series, but that hasn’t stopped Game Freak’s latest mainline entry from becoming the fifth best-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time.

You can’t go wrong with either version (they’re basically the same game but include different types of Pokémon), and even though the formula may have grown tiresome for some, there’s no question that catching pocket monsters remains a popular pastime.

In terms of Black Friday deals, we do expect to see some discounts on Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. But if you’re a fan of the classic, top-down style of games’ past, we’d honestly wait for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl which releases on November 19. There’s also Pokémon Legends Arceus to look forward to in the new year.

Image Pokémon Sword/Shield: $59.75 at Amazon

Pokémon Sword and Shield was discounted during last year's Black Friday, so we'd wait before picking this one up. There is a chance your preferred version may sell out come November 26, though, so bear that in mind.

View Deal

Image Early deal! Pokémon Sword/Shield: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £15 - Pokémon Sword and Shield is discounted by £15, which is a nice early offer from Currys. However, we expect it to go for a little cheaper than this come Black Friday. Don't forget to use the code 'GAMENEXTDAY' at checkout View Deal

6. Super Mario Odyssey - 21.95 million copies sold

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey is everything you’d want in a 3D Mario game: incredibly colorful worlds, larger-than-life characters, and a litany of secrets and platforming challenges to discover. It also includes one of the best theme tunes Nintendo has ever written. Oh, and you also get to see Mario without his top on. Sold!

Super Mario Odyssey is worthy of its impressive sales number, then, and if you’re interested in picking it up during Black Friday, you may find a deal that will make you “jump up in the air”, just like Mario. We expect the game to drop to a sweet spot of $30 / £30, so hold off until then before you rush out and grab it. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Super Mario Odyssey included in some Switch bundles, too.

Image Super Mario Odyssey: $49.94 at Walmart

Walmart tends to be a good place to get cheap Switch games during Black Friday, but sadly there isn't a deal on Mario Odyssey just yet. View Deal

Image Early deal! Super Mario Odyssey: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £15 - Enjoy £10 off Super Mario Odyssey at Currys, and save a further £5 by using the code 'GAMENEXTDAY' at checkout. This is a great price for one of the best Switch games, and might not be beaten come Black Friday. View Deal

7. Super Mario Party - 16.48 million copies sold

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A surprise entry in Nintendo’s best-sellers list, Super Mario Party takes full advantage of the Joy-Con motion controls to add more fun to the series’ famous minigames. We may see the game be discounted heavier than usual due to the release of the excellent Mario Party Superstars, which we believe is the better game of the two.

If you’re looking for something to play with the family during the holiday period, Super Mario Party is definitely worth a look. Nintendo also thankfully added online play, so you don’t have to just play against your brother, sister, and two cousins, who usually cheat anyway.

Image Super Mario Party: $49.94 at Walmart

It might not be on sale, but Walmart's price for Super Mario Party is cheaper than both Amazon and Best Buy currently. We'd wait until November 26 to see if the price drops further, though. View Deal

Image Early deal Super Mario Party: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £15 - You can get Super Mario Party for £34.99 if you use the code 'GAMENEXTDAY' at checkout. We're not expecting to see Super Mario Party's price to drop much lower during Black Friday, so we'd snap this up if you had your eye on it. View Deal

8. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee! - 13.83 million copies sold

(Image credit: Pokemon)

A more casual and accessible approach to Pokémon, Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! will appeal to younger audiences and nostalgic older Switch owners alike. The catching system is based on the popular Pokémon Go!, so it will be immediately recognizable to anyone who has played the mobile game.

Again, it’s not our favorite entry in the Pokémon franchise by any means, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had in this updated take on the classic Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue Game Boy games.

Image Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!: $49.94 at Walmart

Once again we're not seeing a discount in the US, but Walmart is offering the best price on Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! right now. View Deal

Image Early deal! Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £15 - Currys is offering a fantastic Switch game deal once again. You can save £15 before Black Friday even kicks off by entering 'GAMENEXTDAY' at checkout. View Deal

9. Splatoon 2 - 12.68 million copies sold

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you’re after an online shooting game that turns the usual formula on its head, Splatoon 2 is for you. Instead of blasting each other to smithereens (though that’s still technically something you do), Splatoon 2 sees you competing to cover stages in more ink than your opponent.

If that all sounds a bit weird, well... it sort of is. But there’s no denying that Splatoon 2 is also one of the best multiplayer games out there and a must-have for Switch owners. Luckily, the game does have a tendency to go for a bit cheaper than other games on this list, so keep an eye out for any discounts during Black Friday.

Image Splatoon 2: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - It's not much of a discount, but Amazon's offer on Splatoon 2 still beats the likes of Best Buy. If you're not prepared to wait until Black Friday, this deal may be worth considering. View Deal

Image Early deal! Splatoon 2: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £15 - Another cracking discount from Currys, you can save £15 on Splatoon 2 which might not be beaten during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Enter 'GAMENEXTDAY' at checkout to get the full discount. View Deal

10. Ring Fit Adventure - 12.21 million copies sold

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Last but by no means least is Ring Fit Adventure. There was a period of time when the game was harder to find than a PS5 in stock, but thankfully that’s no longer the case. Supply has improved dramatically, which means that while we can’t guarantee there will be any big discounts during Black Friday, there should at least be enough stock to go around.

Ring Fit Adventure is the type of title that seemingly only Nintendo would take a punt on, and it’s a game that’s arguably flourished during the pandemic, where many of us had no choice but to stay indoors.

Ring Fit Adventure uses the Joy-Con and a new accessory, the Ring-Con, to pump up players’ heart rate and gamify exercise to make it more enjoyable. If you’re a keen gym-goer who thinks Ring Fit Adventure won’t provide the type of comprehensive workout you’re used to, think again. You will definitely feel the effects of a few levels the next day.

Image Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 at Best Buy

You can pick up Ring Fit Adventure for its usual price at Best Buy. Before you dismiss this deal, though, it's likely Ring Fit Adventure could be on everyone's wish list come Black Friday which could make stock an issue. We'd still recommend waiting, but heed caution - it could sell out quick. View Deal

Image Early deal! Ring Fit Adventure: £69.99 £51.99 at Currys

Save £18 - Currys is the place to get Ring Fit Adventure before Black Friday thanks to an extra £5 saving using the code 'GAMENEXTDAY'. We wouldn't wait around on this deal as stock could be limited for this popular Switch game come November 26. View Deal