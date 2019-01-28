Samsung's millennial-centric Galaxy M10 and M20 debut in India

Samsung has announced the M-series in India on Monday. The India first series comes with Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. The South-Korean giant has a newfound love for the millennials of India which is why the company has dedicated these phones to them.

Both the Galaxy M10 and M20 are entry-to-mid range phones and the price starts at Rs 7,990. Interestingly, Samsung M-series features phones that have a waterdrop-inspired notch on the front which is a first for the company.

Samsung Galaxy M10 is the most affordable out of the two phones and features a 6.2-inch HD+ infinity-v display. The infinity-v display is essentially Samsung's take on the waterdrop notch which allows it to provide an overall larger screen-estate to the users. The Galaxy M10 is powered by Exynos 7870 chipset and an octa-core chipset.

The Galaxy M10 has a dual camera setup on the back which consists of a 13MP primary and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there's a 5MP camera with f/2.- aperture. The phone also supports face unlock via the front-facing camera. The Galaxy M10 is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

The elder sibling, Galaxy M20 is a maxed out version of the M10 while keeping the same design and built. The Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and runs on Exynos 7904 chipset. It has the same dual-camera setup as on the Galaxy M10 on the rear while the front camera has been bumped up to accommodate an 8MP (f/2.0) sensor. The Galaxy M20 is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charge. It comes with a 15W fast charger that's bundled in the box.

Samsung Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage while the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will retail for Rs 12,990.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20: availability and offers

Samsung's newly launched Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be available on Amazon India and Samsung India Store from February 5.

As part of a launch offer by Jio, buyers of new Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 phones would be entitled to double-data offer on Jio 4G.