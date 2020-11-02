Samsung to introduce Exynos 1080 processor on Nov 12

Samsung has more or less confirmed the unveiling of Exynos 1080 chipset designed for mid-range smartphones.

Samsung China, thorough its social media platform, has reportedly teased the launch event of the Exynos 1080 chip. And it is set for November 12 in Shanghai.

As per details known so far, it is a 5nm processor with Arm's Cortex-A78 performance cores that can bring a 20% increase in performance when compared to the Cortex-A77.

Exynos 1080 will come with 5G modem, which can help in the production of affordable 5G phones in the coming years.

Interestingly, the 5nm manufacturing process is the same as the one used on the recently announced A14 Bionic chipset — which are at the core of the iPhone 12 series.

Exynos 1080 processor to be more energy efficient

(Image credit: Sammobile)

Exynos 1080 processor is mostly seen to be the descendant to Exynos 980 that powers Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G devices. They are 5G-enabled chipset for mid-range phones.

As it happens, Samsung is also believed to be working on another chipset, dubbed Exynos 981, that will power its next range of mid-range and budget smartphones. The unreleased processor, spotted on Bluetooth SIG, is also touted as another successor to Exynos 980 processor.

It is too early to say whether Exynos 1080 will be faster than the Snapdragon 865.

But the Exynos 1080 processor is expected to bring in power consumption and efficiency gains. Considering Samsung’s recent less than flattering track record with battery longevity on Exynos-powered smartphones, the new processor with its promised efficiency may just be what the doctor ordered for the South Korean electronics major.

Meanwhile, Samsung is apparently going to introduce the Exynos 2100 series of chips in the Galaxy S21 smartphones. This series of chips have an internal designation of Exynos 9840. But according to reports, the performance of the Exynos 2100 series chips suffer from similar issues that plagued the Exynos 990 series.

Further, Samsung is also working on the Exynos 9855 and the Exynos 9925 processors.

The Exynos 9855 can be expected to debut with the Galaxy S22 smartphone which will be coming in 2022. Besides this, the Exynos 9925 will reportedly feature AMD’s Radeon graphics, and this is expected to release in 2023.

Via: Sammobile

