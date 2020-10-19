Samsung may be developing two more high-end Exynos processors

When it comes to smartphone manufactures, Samsung seems to be pretty self reliant and develops and manufactures most parts on its own. And it has been developing its own processors under the Exynos banner for a while now.

And now it seems there are rumors that the company is developing two new Exynos processors beyond the one that will be used in the upcoming flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone. The new Exynos processors have an internal designation which shows that these are higher up in the chain compared to the coming next generation.

Two new Exynos processors?

Samsung is apparently going to introduce the Exynos 2100 series of chips in the Galaxy S21 smartphones. This series of chips have an internal designation of Exynos 9840. But according to reports, the performance of the Exynos 2100 series chips suffer from similar issues that plagued the Exynos 990 series.

However, since then new information has come to light that there are two new processors that the company is working on. According to a new tweet from Ice Universe, Samsung is apparently working on the Exynos 9855 and the Exynos 9925 processors. We can expect these processors to debut with smartphones that will come later.

The Exynos 9855 can be expected to debut with the Galaxy S22 smartphone which will be coming in 2022. Besides this, the Exynos 9925 will reportedly feature AMD’s Radeon graphics, and this is expected to release in 2023.

The newest processor that Samsung introduced is the Exynos 1080 which has been made using a 5nm process and features Cortex-A78 CPU cores, Cortex-A55 CPU cores, and the ARM Mali-G78 GPU. This is set to be a mid-ranged processor and will be featured first on a Vivo smartphone. Samsung will also be featuring the processor in its Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 smartphones.