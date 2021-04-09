Samsung launches do-it-all smart monitors for offices and homes

Samsung has launched its latest Smart Monitors in India. Before making their way to India, these new smart monitors were first launched globally in November last year.

Aimed at the remote working professionals, these monitors offer the best of both worlds for people working from home and need a single display unit for their work, media consumption, and even to play games. The new Samsung Smart monitors come in three different variants - 27-inch version of the Smart Monitor M5, 32-inch version of the Smart Monitor M5 and 32-inch Smart Monitor M7.

Samsung Smart Monitors price and availability

These new monitors are available to purchase from Amazon and Samsung’s official online and offline stores in India. As an introductory offer, Samsung is also bundling a Logitech MK240 Nano wireless keyboard and mouse combo free with the monitor. Along with the purchase of these monitors you also get complimentary access to Amazon Prime for a year

Check out the Samsung Smart Monitors on Amazon 27-inch Smart Monitor M5 – Rs. 21,999 32-inch Smart Monitor M5 - Rs. 24,999 32-inch Smart Monitor M7 - Rs. 36,999

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Smart Monitors features and specifications

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 comes with FHD resolution for both 27-inch and 32-inch variants while the M7 boasts Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution. Both the Smart Monitor M5 and M7 run on Samsung’s Tizen OS out of the box that allows users access to content streaming platforms like Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, Samsung TV Plus, and YouTube. These monitors offer powerful mobile and PC connectivity.

Samsung smartphone users can even get a desktop-like experience without connecting the monitor with a PC by just connecting their Galaxy phones to the monitor using Samsung DeX. The monitor lets users operate Microsoft 365 applications without a PC allowing users to view, edit and save documents on the cloud directly from the monitor.

To help users get started, Samsung is offering a wireless keyboard and mouse bundled with monitors free of charge. Both the M5 and M7 come with a VA panel and sport a bezel-less design on three sides offering an immersive experience.

For wireless connectivity, these monitors come equipped with WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 and for the wired connectivity, you get a couple of HDMI ports, a couple of USB ports and a USB Type-C for data, display and up to 6\5W fast charging for other devices charging other devices.

There’s also a bundled remote control with hotkeys for Netflix and Hotstar. In case the remote is not handy, you also have Samsung’s smart assistant Bixby for voice commands.

