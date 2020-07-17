Samsung introduces portable SSDs with better speeds, capacity

Samsung has unveiled the new portable and internal SSDs in India. The new entrant to the portable series is the Samsung T7 which was unveiled at the CES 2020 and goes up to 2TB storage options. The internal 870 QVO SSD, however, has a whopping 8TB model.

In a press release , Samsung described the SSDs to have the reliability, in addition to being faster than the predecessors like the T5 and 860 QVO. Samsung says, the portable T7 SSD is designed to be a daily driver and can be slipped into a pocket as it has the size of a typical business card with lightweight and slim body.

Portable T7 SSD

Powering the SSD is PCIe NVMe interface with read and write speeds of up to 1050 and 1000MB/s respectively. It sports the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard USB-C port and Samsung says it is twice as fast as its predecessors and ideal for photographers, gamers and business professionals.

Samsung says the portable SSD has durability and shock resistance, and comes with an AES 256-bit encryption to secure it away from hackers. The company also says that the DTG (Dynamic Thermal Guard) and ePCM materials used on it will protect the SSD from thermal damage.

Pricing and Availability

Both the T7 and 870 QVO come with three-years limited warranty from Samsung. The Portable T7 has Metallic Red, Indigo Blue and Titan Grey colours and is priced at Rs.9,999, 17,999 and 29,999 for the 500GB, 1TB and 2TB versions respectively. The 870 QVO comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB models which will retail at Rs.9,999, 19,999, 39,999 and 74,999, respectively.

The portable T7 is already available across offline retail and online stores while the 870 QVO will be up for sale starting July 20th.

870 QVO internal SSD

Launched a few days back, the internal 870 QVO SSD , comes with a second-generation quad-level cell(QLC) flash drive. It runs on the 6Gbps SATA interface and has the sequential read and write speeds of up to 560 and 530MB/s respectively.

It has the 2.5-inch form factor and has 9x layer V-NAND and a new 4-bit controller with ECC algorithm for better storage and security. Samsung says the internal SSD will have 13% improvement in read speeds and a 30% overall performance improvement compared to the older 860 QVO.