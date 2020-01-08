Samsung’s new SSD has a feature every mainstream vendor should copy

The follow up to the popular Samsung Portable SSD T5 has been revealed at CES 2020.
The T7 comes in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB versions and carries a three-year warranty, with an additional version adding a physical fingerprint reader while keeping the same aluminum chassis.
Both will feature a NVMe SSD drive paired with (most likely) sixth generation 136-layer V-NAND and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 bridge which, Samsung says, will deliver speeds of up to 1.05/1GBps in read/write performance.
- Check out the best external hard drives
- We’ve compiled a list of the best portable SSD of 2020
- Have a look at the best cloud storage services out there to secure any data on your SSD
Secure
The touch version is expected to carry a premium on the non-touch version although the pricing of the latter units has yet to be announced; it should be released in May 2020. At $130 (500GB), $230 (1TB) and $400 (2TB), the T7 Touch costs between $30 and $50 more than the T5.
It is still far cheaper than other touch capable portable SSD like the Apricorn Aegis Bio 3 which costs almost three times more than Samsung’s newcomer but does come with additional security features like FIPS certification and a more ruggedised construction.
Most importantly though, it should be far faster than either of the previous generation or its closest rivals due to the move from SATA to NVMe.
- Want external storage that can withstand a few bumps? Check out our best rugged hard drive buying guide
- Check out all of TechRadar's CES 2020 coverage. We're live in Las Vegas to bring you all the breaking tech news and launches, plus hands-on reviews of everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops and smart home gadgets.