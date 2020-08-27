Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 now available on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is now available in India. The smartwatch is on sale currently on Amazon.in, though it is only the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Bluetooth variant that is available. It can be purchased for Rs 32,990.

There are three more variants of the Watch 3 - Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm), Galaxy Watch 3 4G(41mm), and Galaxy Watch 3 4G(45mm) which are priced at Rs 29,990, Rs 34,490, and Rs 38,990 respectively. However, as of now, only the 45mm Bluetooth variant is listed and the other variants should be available soon.

As far as the offers are concerned, you can get flat Rs 5,000 off on all Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, Debit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. The card offer is valid till August 31. You can also avail No cost EMI on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm with Bluetooth and 4G options. The Galaxy Watch 3 is thinner and lighter than the last generation. You get a 1.2-inch (41mm) or 1.3-inch (45mm) circular Super AMOLED panel, with a full-colour always-on display. There is also Samsung’s iconic rotating bezel that doubles as a way to navigate the on-screen menus.

It packs in 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The Galaxy Watch 3 is running Samsung’s Tizen OS with support for both Android devices and iPhones. The Watch 3 auto-detect seven activities automatically including running, walking, swimming, and cycling. In total, there are 40 workouts that can be tracked and lastly, it can up to a day and a half on a single charge and supports wired as well as wireless charging. It packs in a 340mAh battery.