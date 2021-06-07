Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be cheaper than you thought

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition has been in the news for quite some time. While the phone is slated to launch in a couple of months, we have already come across colourful renders giving us a hint at how the phone may look and there is no prize for guessing that the Galaxy S21 FE looks similar to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21.

Now that we already know how the phone may look, we have come across another report that talks about the possible launch price of the Galaxy S21 FE.

According to the South Korean publication named Herald, the Galaxy S21 FE could be priced between 700,000 to 800,000 won, roughly translating to Rs. 45,800 or USD 630 to Rs. 52,300 to USD 720. If this is indeed true, then the Galaxy S21 FE could be priced even lower than its predecessor - Galaxy S20 FE that was launched for 899,800 won or Rs 58,926 or USD 810.

While there is still a lot of time before the launch of Galaxy S21 FE which is expected to happen in August, the leaked price only hints that Samsung is looking to go aggressive in this price range as well. And by pricing the phone affordably it wants to offer customers another chance to get a taste of its flagship phones, especially when the company has decided not to launch the Note series this year.

Specs could put Galaxy S21 to shame

The Galaxy S21 FE was spotted on Geekbench listing sometime which revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. According to the listing, the Galaxy S21 FE could come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display sporting FHD+ resolution and a 120 HZ refresh rate.

The phone could come equipped with a Snapdragon 888 Chipset coupled with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Though there could be other variants with higher memory and more storage space. The phone could run on Android 11 out of the box and could ship with a 4500mAh battery pack.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S21 FE could come with a triple-camera setup including a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It could launch in Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White colour options.

If these specifications and the tentative price range mentioned above comes out to be true, the Galaxy S21 FE could pose a serious threat to the competition devices that were betting primarily on affordability.

