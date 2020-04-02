Samsung Galaxy Note 20 visits Geekbench with a new Snapdragon chipset

Samsung’s next mainstream flagship, the Galaxy Note 20+ 5G, has already visited the Geekbench database, giving us key information about the chipset in tow.

A new Samsung device with the model name SM-N986U has just been listed, which is believed to be the 5G variant of the Note 20, as the Note 10+ 5G had the model number SM-N976U. It is supposed to be the US version with the Snapdragon chipset.

Cluster information of the performance core (Image credit: Geekbench (via @UniverseIce))

Taking a closer look at the benchmark, it confirms that the apparent Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will run on Android 10. The chipset is labeled as “Kona,” which is the internal name for the Snapdragon 865 series of chipsets. Interestingly, the specific cluster information suggests that the performance cluster has a max frequency of 3.1 GHz, which is significantly higher than the 2.84 GHz that the Snapdragon 865’s “Gold” core can achieve. It leads us to believe that we might be looking at the Snapdragon 865+ and not an overclocked or binned variant. The other clusters remain unchanged, with three cores at 2.4 GHz and four efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

The phone is listed to have 8GB of RAM, but there will also be variants with more memory than that. It needs to be noted that early benchmarks are not accurate representations of how the phone will perform, as that can change over time with better optimizations. The difference won’t be too significant when compared to the Snapdragon 865 found on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

The next wave of Samsung flagships is expected to be unveiled in Q3, if not delayed beyond that owing to the current circumstances. With many months left for the launch, we should hear more about the Galaxy Note 20 series before the launch.

Via Ice Universe