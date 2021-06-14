Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch set for June 21

Leaks previously suggested that the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone is set to launch soon. The company had launched the 5G version of the Galaxy M32 last year and now it has announced that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G will be launched on June 21.

The 4G variant of the Galaxy A32 was announced back in February and the company recently revealed the renders of the smartphone on its official press website. This is a phone that’s completely different from the 5G variant and probably better as well.

Samsung Galaxy M32 4G: Details

According to the details the company has revealed, the smartphone will be priced in the Rs 15,000 segment. It also confirms that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Galaxy M32 also has a High Brightness Mode with 800 nits of brightness.

In terms of battery the Galaxy M32 sports a 6000mAh unit. For cameras the smartphone packs a 64MP Quad Camera setup on the back with a 20MP Front Camera to take selfies.

Previous leaks suggest that that smartphone will feature MediaTek Helio G85 chipset built on a 12nm fabrication process and has two Cortex-A75 cores, six Cortex-A55 cores. The Samsung Galaxy M32 will apparently come with a Mali-G52 GPU.

The smartphone will be made available in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variants. It will also come with options for expandable storage via a microSD card slot onboard, supporting card up to 1TB. In terms of software, it will run on Android 11 OS with One UI on top.

The leaks detailed that the Samsung Galaxy M32's quad-camera setup's main 48MP primary sensor will have a F1.8 aperture, f/2.2 for the 8MP ultra-wide lens, f/2.2 for the 5MP macro camera, and f/2.4 for the 5MP depth sensor. The 20MP sensor on the front will have a f/2.2 aperture. In terms of colour options, the Galaxy M32 will have two, Black and Blue.

The renders shared by Samsung shows that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch and a square rear quad-camera module with the LED flash just below it. The camera module houses four sensors, which seems in line with the camera specs leak. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also visible with a vertically striped back panel.