Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon at discounted price

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is now available at a discounted price in India. The device was launched back in June in the country alongside the Galaxy M11.

After teasing from the past few days on Amazon, the deal on the budget Galaxy M01 is live now. The Samsung Galaxy M01s which was launched in India for Rs 8,999 is now available for Rs 8,399 on Amazon.in. The device is available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

The price cut is being reflected only on Amazon and the Samsung official site is still selling the device for Rs 8,999, when we last checked.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specs

The Samsung Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It features a Infinity-V display with a dew-drop notch which houses the selfie shooter. It is powered by slightly older Snapdragon 439 SoC which is an octa-core SoC with a clock speed of 2GHz. The handset comes only in one variant - 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage with micro SD card support up to 512GB.

It comes with a 13MP primary shooter tagged along with a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. Packed with a 4,000mAH battery the device lack support for fast charging. It also misses out on the physical fingerprint scanner but, features face unlock. It runs on One UI based on Android 10.

Other features include Dolby Atmos, Alive Keyboard that allows suggests in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Telugu. It also comes with Samsung Health app pre-installed to monitor your health.

Apart from the Galaxy M01, the company has added Galaxy M01s and Galaxy M01 Core recently which is priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 5,499 respectively.