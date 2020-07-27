Samsung Galaxy M01 Core launched in India; starts at Rs 5,499

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is now officially in India. This is the company’s third affordable M series device in India after the Galaxy M01 and M01s earlier this year.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is the cheapest M series smartphone in recent times, it runs on Android Go platform with optimized apps from Google and features several India-centric features.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ display with daily big bezel on top and bottom. Under the hood, the device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 SoC which is paired with either 1GB or 2GB of RAM along with 16GB or 32GB onboard storage. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery that according to Samsung lasts up to 11 hours.

In the optics department, you get an 8MP rear camera along with an LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera. The device is thick at 8.6 mm. The Galaxy M01 Core comes loaded with the latest Android Go platform. You get a specially optimized app that is built for Android Go devices. They are also light and should be able to perform better compared to teh full-fledged apps.

The Galaxy M01 Core comes with several India-centric features. You get an intelligent screen, with dynamic screen timeout for power optimization. There is also a feature that helps you with smart paste and suggests notification that helps in saving battery and gives you an extended run. The smart past feature allows you to paste the relevant text like pasting the website URL on the web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email id in mail application – all extracted from the same message automatically. The Intelligent Photos feature detects similar or duplicate photos and gives users suggestion to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space. Galaxy M01 Core also features Dark Mode thanks to the One UI based Dark Mode integration.

Price and availability

The Galaxy M01 Core base variant with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs 5,499 and the 2+32GB variant is priced Rs 6,499. It will go on sale online as well as offline stores. You can choose from Black, Blue and Red colour options.