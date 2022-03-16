Samsung Galaxy F23 5G first sale starts today - check bank offers, discounts

Audio player loading…

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, which was launched in India on March 8, is going on sale starting from today. The smartphone is based on the Snapdragon 700 series processor and includes an IPS LCD display. A major highlight regarding the device is the inclusion of virtual RAM to enhance its performance.

One thing that we will surely miss in this device is an AMOLED display. To recall, its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy F22, came up with an AMOLED display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate for a rich streaming and viewing experience. However, the new offering trumps the old one when it comes to features like refresh rate and processor.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G pricing, availability, and offers

The 4GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy F23 with 128GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 15,999. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 128GB onboard storage is available at a price of Rs 16,999. The smartphone is being shipped in two colour options - Aqua Blue and Forest Green.

As for the offers, customers carrying ICICI Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will get up to 5% cashback. In addition, SBI Credit Card users will get a discount of up to Rs 750 on the purchase of the device. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI offers on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with Adreno 619 GPU. The device operates on the Samsung OneUI 4.1 based on the Android 12 operating system.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone rocks a triple rear camera setup comprising 50MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, it flaunts a 13MP front shooter for the sake of selfies and video calls. The device packs a 5000mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy M52 5G deals Reduced Price ₹34,999 ₹24,999 View Reduced Price ₹29,999 ₹24,999 View Reduced Price ₹36,999 ₹26,999 View Show More Deals

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram