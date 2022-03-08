Samsung rolls out Galaxy F23 with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 750G processor

Audio player loading…

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has been launched in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 chipset. The microsite of the device went live on Flipkart just a few days ago. The Flipkart microsite of the smartphone already revealed that the device would feature a 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of design, Galaxy F23 5G has a metallic finish, and the rectangular camera module of the smartphone is placed at the top left corner of the device. The Samsung branding can be seen at the bottom middle.

At the front, the smartphone has thin bezels and a water-drop notch for the front sensor. The power button and the volume rockers are situated at the right spine of the device and the Sim tray at the left. The speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm jack are placed at the bottom edge. In terms of both specifications and design, the smartphone looks quite similar to the recently launched Galaxy M23.

Samsung Galaxy F23 pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G's 4GB variant with 128GB internal storage is available in the market for Rs 15,999. The 6GB variant of the device paired with 128GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 16,999. Both the variants have an expandable storage of up to 1TB. The smartphone ships in two colours - Aqua Blue and Forest Green. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled to be held on March 16 at 12 noon.

Samsung Galaxy F23 specifications

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy F23 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone has a 120Hz refresh rate to deliver a smooth experience while playing games and streaming videos. Under the hood, the device gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, and it is based on the Android 12 operating system with Samsung OneUI 4.1 on top.

In terms of optics, Galaxy F23 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. For capturing selfies and attending video calls, the smartphone flaunts a 13MP front sensor. It draws power from a 5000mAh battery that comes with 25W fast charging support.

