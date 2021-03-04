Samsung Galaxy A82 5G with a dated chipset spotted on benchmark sites

Samsung’s Galaxy A80 was released a couple of years ago and it came with a massive display. Interestingly this phone didn’t have a native selfie camera but the rear camera had a trick up its sleeve and would swivel to shoot selfies and videos on demand.

It was a first for Samsung and got a lukewarm reception in the market. However, almost after two years now we are hearing some activity in this series and have spotted an oddly specced Galaxy A82 device on the benchmark platform.

Spotted first by Sammobile, the listing hints that the Galaxy A82 is expected to be a 5G phone but may sport a Snapdragon 855 chipset – Qualcomm’s flagship chipset from 2019.

While the benchmark stats only reveal little about the upcoming phone, but it is easy to identify key specifications of the device. And with the Galaxy A82, we can expect it to come with 6GB of RAM and Android 11 out of the box.

The model number SM-A826B attached to the device in the listing also hints that this is a Korean variant with a possibility that either the global variants are still in the works or Samsung may only launch the phone in its home country.

Galaxy A82 could be Samsun's next rotating camera phone

In continuation to the Galaxy A80, the A82 despite the aged chipset could garner some attention. There have been reports that this could be Samsung’s second phone with a rotating camera.

These reports suggested that while the A80 did not get a successor in 2020 and the purported A81 was released as Note 10 Lite, this newly spotted device will carry the legacy of A80 forward.

With the A82, Samsung could either redesign the entire slide and swivel mechanism or make drastic improvements to make it more acceptable in the market. And since it is 2021, the company had to add a 5G capable chipset, hence the Snapdragon 855 is present on the phone as it solves two purposes – offers 5G connectivity and keeps the cost in check.

Since the benchmark listing doesn’t list anything apart from specifications, we will have to wait for some more leaks to validate the theory.

