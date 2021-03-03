Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India for Rs 21,999

Update(March 3, 12:29 PM): The Samsung Galaxy A32 has been launched in India.

Samsung has added a new mid-range device in the A series in India today with the launch of the Galaxy A32. The Galaxy A32 is the successor to the Galaxy A31.

The device was announced globally last week. The Samsung Galaxy A32 is available in two variants - 4G and 5G, the 4G variant will be available in India. The Galaxy A32 brings an AMOLED display, a high refresh rate and a 64MP quad-camera setup to the table. This is also currently the cheapest Samsung phone with a high refresh rate display although in a week that crown will be taken by the Galaxy M12.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

The Samsung Galaxy A32 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It comes with 800 nits of peak brightness and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The in-display fingerprint scanner also makes its way. Underneath, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 gaming-centric processor. It is an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2GHz.

The Galaxy A32 is available in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB storage expansion.

In terms of cameras, the device sports a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor. The cameras on the back look unique without any bored or module design - it’s just the four-camera lens. Selfies are handled by a 20MP shooter on the front. Camera modes include hyper-lapse, night mode, slow-mo, panorama and pro mode as well.

The device is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W Type-C fast charging. Other features include Android 11 OS based on One UI 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The device weighs 184 grams and is measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4mm.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is priced at Rs 21,999 in India and is currently available on the Samsung e-store as well as retail stores pan India. The device is available in four colourways - Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome White.

As an introductory offer, you can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions, which brings the price down to Rs 19,999.

