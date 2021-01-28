Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has appeared on some benchmarking websites

Samsung has been introducing 5G smartphones for different segments and it recently released the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company in the form of the Galaxy A32 5G. And now new leaks suggest that the 4G variants of the Galaxy A32 is already in the works.

The new Galaxy A32 4G has appeared on multiple benchmarking websites which seem to solidify its existence. The South Korean variant of the Galaxy A32 bears the model number SM-A325N.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification website. Its Korean variant has also been spotted on Geekbench. The Geekbench 5 listing suggest that it could feature a 1.80GHz MediaTek MT6769V/CT chipset. It also clarifies that the Galaxy A32 4G will feature 4GB RAM and runs on Android 11.

A 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A32 4G was also spotted on Geekbench. Besides this, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) approved the SM-A325F model smartphone which means that it is coming to India as well.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G specs

While far from the specs of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy A32 looks to be a capable smartphone with a quad rear camera, according to Samsung’s announcement – which was little more than a blog post with a spec sheet.

The Samsung A32 specs include an unnamed octa-core processor (which Android Central suspects could be a newly-announced Mediatek Dimensity 700-series chip), from 4GB to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable to 1TB via MicroSD), and a big 5,000mAh battery. The 6.5-inch display is only HD Plus (720p), but the phone packs a quad rear camera fronted by a 48MP main shooter, with 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras.

Paired with 5G connectivity, the new phone looks like it will be powerful yet affordable. In terms of colours it is available in black, white, blue, and violet. While the 4G variant of this smartphone could have different specifications, we believe that it would not be too far off. Hence we can expect most specifications to remain the same.

The best phones on the market, period