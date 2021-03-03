Locating a lost Galaxy Smartwatch might get difficult - here's why

Samsung has announced that it is updating its policies and as a result, it is terminating the Get Location service for its smartwatches. The Get Location feature has proven helpful in tracking a misplaced smartwatch.

An alert about the termination of this service has already been sent to the users of Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch. In the alert, Samsung has informed users that the Find My Watch feature will remain active even though the Get Location service is being done away with.

If you have one of the above-mentioned Galaxy watches, you can still track it using the Find My Watch feature though it has its limitations. Find My Watch sets off an alert on the watch if it is nearby and helps you find it, however, Get Location service allowed you to get the exact GPS coordinates of the lost watch and was way more accurate and dare we say, helpful.

Of course, we are aware that the Samsung SmartThings Find, which was introduced to Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Active Watch 2 recently, is also capable of doing what Get Location did, albeit in a different manner.

This new feature makes the user of a proximity finder help locate the watch if it were misplaced or lost. However, the only challenge that a user who doesn't own a Samsung smartphone, would be that they might require to download the app, which we all know would be tough when the device is missing.

In a related piece of news from Samsung, it appears that the company is now looking to make a switch from Tizen and shift towards Wear OS for its upcoming Galaxy Watch. The last time a Galaxy watch ran on Android was when Gear Live was launched way back in 2014.

While the veracity of these reports are yet to be confirmed, it appears that Google has indeed dialled Samsung's number to rekindle their support for Wear OS on the latter's smart wearables.

