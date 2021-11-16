Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM variant goes official in India

Samsung Galaxy A32 in India has got a new variant that brings a boost in RAM size. The new variant comes with 8GB RAM and the rest of the specifications remain the same. The phone has a 5G variant as well but Samsung chose to make available only the 4G version in the country back in March.

Apart from the RAM size boost, the phone comes preloaded with a new feature called RAM Plus. This feature uses built-in storage for adding 4GB of additional virtual RAM to enhance multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy A32: Price

The price of the new variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is set at Rs. 23,499. It picks color options from the existent variant - Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet sans Awesome White color. It is available for purchase through online portals, retail stores, and the Samsung.com website. For comparison, the 6GB RAM variant launched for Rs. 21,999 back in March.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G specifications

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB variant gets the same set of specifications as the 6GB RAM variant. It features the 6.4-inch full HD Plus Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and coupled with 8GB RAM. The onboard storage, which is 128GB remains the same and can be expanded through a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the phone features a quad-rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. Camera modes include hyper-lapse, night mode, slow-mo, panorama, and pro mode as well. The camera setup follows an unconventional, where all the sensors are separately placed. For selfies, the phone gets a 20MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 11 OS based on One UI 3.1.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery capacity and supports 15W Type-C fast-charging. Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4+5GHz), 3.5mm headphone jack, , Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

