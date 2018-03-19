Reliance Digital announces 70% buyback offer on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Reliance Digital today announced that the new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB variant will be available exclusively via the Reliance group's retail outlets and Jio.com. According to the company, customers can also avail of cashback and buyback offers on the Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB variant.

Reliance Digital 70% buyback offer details

Reliance Digital has announced that customers can avail of a 70 percent buyback offer on the new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB variant. This way, customers can recoup up to Rs 51,030 on their Galaxy S9 Plus, provided they fulfill one condition.

To be eligible for the 70 percent buyback offer, buyers of the Galaxy S9 Plus will have to do a cumulative recharge of a minimum of Rs 2500 using any of the available Reliance Jio plans within 12 months from the date of purchase. Once this limit is crossed, customers will become eligible for the 70 percent buyback offer on the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Apart from this buyback offer, buyers can also avail of a flat cashback of Rs 6,000 on purchase of the Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB from Reliance Digital stores across the country. The company has also revealed that it is offering a 12 months EMI plan on the Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB at Reliance Digital stores.

Reliance Jio offers on Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+

In addition to the buyback and cashback offers, Reliance Jio has also announced an exclusive Jio offer in partnership with Samsung. Under this offer, buyers of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus can get benefits worth Rs 15,000 for just Rs 4,999, netting a gain of Rs 10,001 in the process.

Under the Rs 4,999 plan exclusively for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus users, Reliance Jio is providing 1TB high speed 4G data allowance (without any daily limit) and unlimited calls and SMS, along with a complimentary subscription of Jio Prime service.