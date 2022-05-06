Redmi Note 11T Pro could get 120W fast charging support

Audio player loading…

It has been officially confirmed that a new mid-range phone Redmi Note 11T Pro is going to launch soon. The upcoming smartphone will first roll out in the Chinese market. As of now, the launch date or month of the smartphone has not been announced yet. A few months ago, the base variant of the device made its debut in November 2021.

The launch poster of the Redmi Note 11T Pro has not revealed the specifications or any of the features of the smartphone. As for the India launch, the smartphone is being said to reach the Indian market with a different moniker.

Considering what the Chinese brand has offered us in the past few months, we can say that anything can happen at this point in time. One thing which we are sure of is that the smartphone is going to be a levelled-up variant of the Redmi Note 11T.

What do we want to see in the Redmi Note 11T Pro?

As we know that the Redmi Note 11T ships with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, we can say that the Pro variant of the smartphone will get a better Snapdragon or a MediaTek processor. Furthermore, the smartphone could get an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro may come with better-charging capability like 67W or 120W fast charging. If the smartphone gets 120W fast charging, then it will be competing with one of its siblings in the market which is the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Moreover, we can say that the Note 11T Pro is going to be a low-end variant as compared to the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. Maybe, both smartphones will have similar fast charging speeds, but we can see differences in other specs.

There is no word regarding the specifications of the smartphone as of now. It seems like the readers have to wait for a while to know more about the smartphone.

How many smartphones will the Redmi Note 11 series have?

Now, that's the big question, until now, we have seen dozens of Xiaomi smartphones rolling out with interchanged monikers in different global markets. As we all saw that the Xiaomi 11i series was a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 series that was launched in the Chinese market a few months ago.

Moreover, it creates a lot of confusion for the users as they have to choose from an almost similar set of devices with almost identical specifications.

According to what we can figure out, Xiaomi could have done better by launching the smartphone with a different moniker in order to not increase the confusion amongst the audience.

Recently we also saw a budget smartphone from the Redmi 10 series, adding more to the confusion. The only thing we expect from Xiaomi, at this point in time, is that the brand will try to launch new smartphones with lesser confusion and new monikers.

