Redmi launches Smart TV X 75-inch in China - price, availability, specifications

Xiaomi has previously launched a few smart TVs globally under the Redmi branding. Now, the company has come out with the Redmi TV X 75-inch model in China. To recall, Xiaomi brought out the 55-inch and 65-inch variants of the same product in October 2021.

The new high-end variant of the television packs a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other features offered in the Redmi TV X are Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC), Dolby Vision Atmos, HDMI 2.1 interface and 4K resolution. Speculations are that the Redmi Smart TV will hit the Indian market in the first quarter of 2022, and will most probably compete with the Oppo smart TVs likely to launch in the same period.

Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch price and availability

There is no information available regarding the smart TV's pricing and availability on the official website of Xiaomi China. However, the television is itemized on an e-commerce website named JD.com. Considering the details available on the websites, the Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch will be available at a price of CNY 4,999 that roughly converts to Rs 59,300.

The product is up for pre-orders, and the first sale of the smart TV is scheduled for December 11, 2021. As of now, there is no word regarding the launch of the television in India.

Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch specifications

Redmi Smart TV 75-inch consists of a 75-inch Ultra-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 97 percent screen to body ratio, and 16:9 aspect ratio. The smart TV supports AMD's FreeSync Premium for a smooth and seamless gaming experience. To counter motion blur, Xiaomi has a 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC technology. The television weighs 28.2 kilograms and includes four built-in speakers that support Dolby Atmos audio output.

Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch runs on the MediaTek MTK 9650 chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 32Gb of internal storage. It also supports MediaTek's AI-PQ, AI-AQ picture and audio enhancements. Other connectivity features include two HDMI 2.0 ports, an S/PDIF port, an HDMI 2.1 port, four microphones supporting far-field voice and an RJ-45 port.