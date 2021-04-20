Redmi K40 gaming phone to be unveiled on April 27

Redmi’s first gaming phone will be launched on April 27 in India. The company made an official announcement earlier today. Also, the phone will be launched under the Redmi K40 series and not a separate series.

In a Weibo post, Redmi officially announced that the phone will be launched on April 27 in India. Also, the device will be called Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition (machine translated). The post says the phone is built for hardcore gamers with a light and beautiful design. The Redmi K40 gaming phone will offer flagship-grade performance, audio, video, and also bring the ultimate price to performance ratio.

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi K40 gaming phone will be the fourth addition to the Redmi K40 series after the Redmi K40 Pro Plus, Redmi K40, and Redmi 40 which were announced back in February 2020.

Redmi K40 gaming phone specs: What we know so far

(Image credit: MediaTek)

The new teaser image posted confirms the device will come with a dedicated gaming switch key which on turning on will bring up shoulder buttons. These physical triggers sit in the body of the phone but can be popped out and enter the game mode. These buttons come up from the body and turn into pressable buttons. The same was also seen on the Black Shark 4 .

Further, the device will come with a triple rear camera setup that has “Freezing” and “Speediest'' which is probably hinting at the cooling system and chipset here. However, the interesting thing here is the glowing ring on the edges of the camera module which looks super cool, at least from the images shared.

Furthermore, we already know the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with up to 3Ghz clock speed. The device is also confirmed to run on MIUI 12.5 out of the box based on Android 11. Other expected features include the Samsung E4 AMOLED panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. In terms of pricing, the device is tipped to be priced under CNY 2,500 which is roughly Rs 28,800. Lastly, the Redmi k40 gaming phone is said to launch in India as Poco F2.

