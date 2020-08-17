Redmi 9 Prime goes on sale in India today

Xiaomi’s latest budget offering, the Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale in India today. The device was part of Amazon Prime Day launch. Today the device will go on sale via Amazon.in and Mi.com.

The Redmi 9 Prime sale will go on sale at 12 noon today on Amazon and Mi.com. The device is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4+64GB variant and the 4+128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. As far as the offers are concerned, you get a 5% instant discount with Citibank Credit Card EMI transaction and 5% Instant discount with HSBC card transactions. Buyers can also avail No Cost EMI offers with multiple banks.

The device is available in four colour options - Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare.

Redmi 9 Prime specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a dew-drop notch. You get a screen resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of about 400 nits.

On the inside, the device is powered by Mediatek’s Helio G80 SoC. There is the Mali-G52 GPU which takes care of the graphics. It is paired 4GB of RAM and comes in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB. There is also a microSD card slot. The device runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and will get MIUI 12 update in the near future.

On to the cameras, the Redmi 9 Prime has a quad-camera stack at the rear with a 13MP f/2.2 main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The front has an 8MP sensor tucked underneath the notch for taking selfies. All this is backed up by a huge 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi is providing a 10W charger in the box.

For biometrics, you get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and also AI face unlock feature. Other connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and GPS for navigation. We have the power and volume rockers to the right and USB-C port, speaker grills, and 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.