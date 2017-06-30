Record scratch: Sony is making vinyl once again

In a move we admit we never saw coming, Sony is getting back in the record cutting game and making vinyl albums for the first time in nearly- 30 years.

The Japanese music/gaming/technology mega-corp will resume domestic vinyl production starting in March 2018 using a factory based in the Shizuoka Prefecture, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Sony ditched printing vinyl in-house back in 1989 to concentrate on compact discs (a then-advanced technology it helped develop) but the recent resurgence of vinyl records has seemingly regained the company's interest, and it even unveiled a brand-new turntable last year.

It's not just older music fans that have kept vinyl from going extinct. A younger generation has also embraced the format as a way to cement their relationship with their favorite tunes, leading to record-of-the-month services like Vinyl Me, Please and companies like iam8bit pressing video game soundtracks into vinyl.

"A lot of young people buy songs that they hear and love on streaming services," Sony Music CEO Michinori Mizuno told Nikkei. Interesting, considering how much fuss record companies still make about streaming killing the music industry, when in fact it looks to have revived it.