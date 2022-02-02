Realme Watch S100 may be out in Feb - Black and Grey color variants tipped

Audio player loading…

Realme is soon going to refresh its Watch S series with the launch of Realme Watch S100. Previously, the brand rolled out two S series wearables in 2020 with round dials - Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro. A recent report by MySmartPrice cited that the upcoming smartwatch can make its debut later this month.

Furthermore, the report says that the Realme Watch S100 will ship in two different color variants --- Black and Grey. Expectations are that the Watch S100 will also get a round dial similar to its predecessors. We all know that Realme introduced sub-brand Dizo specifically focusing on wearables and the TWS segment. High chances are that the Watch will arrive in India as a rebranded Dizo watch.

What to expect from Realm Watch S100?

The Realme Watch S100 is surely going to be an upgraded version of what we have seen in the past by Realme. For starters, Realme Watch S could feature an AMOLED display with an always-on feature. Considering the inclination of the customers towards health monitoring features, we can see a few in the upcoming Realme wearable too.

As of now, there is only a limited amount of information available related to Realme Watch S100. Speculations are that we can soon see leaks related to the wearable along with spotting it on certification websites as soon as the launch approaches.

To recall, Realme recently dropped a new wearable, Watch T1, in the Chinese market. The watch comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display along with a stainless steel frame. It has a 4GB storage capacity to keep music and data and ships in three different colors - Mint, Olive Green, and Black.

The smartwatch also has health monitoring features like a SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitor, and 110 sports modes. Additionally, the wearable also supports NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS / A-GPS / GLONASS / Galileo.

