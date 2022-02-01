Dizo Watch S to roll out in India by March - always-on AMOLED display tipped

Audio player loading…

Realme sub-brand Dizo is prepping up to launch a new smartwatch in the Indian market with an AMOLED display. This one by Dizo is also going to be a budget offering with health monitors, durable battery and more. A report by MySmartPrice cited that the Dizo Watch S will be rolled out in March 2022.

This is going to be the second smartwatch by the company with an AMOLED display after the Dizo Watch R, that was launched in January 2022. To recall, Dizo Watch R is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 3,499. The smartwatch ships in three different colors and packs a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 150+ customizable watch faces, 110 sports modes, GPS, etc.

Dizo Watch S smartwatch price and specifications

Until now, there has been no leak regarding the pricing of the smartwatch. However, speculations are that the wearable will be priced under Rs 5,000. Moreover, Dizo Watch S could be an upgrade over the Dizo Watch R in terms of specifications. We can expect health monitoring systems like sleep monitor, 100+ sports modes, 100+ watch faces, SpO2 monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor.

Dizo Watch S competitors

It is a well known fact that the Indian wearable market is being dominated by Boat. The brand recently launched its first AMOLED display with an always-on feature. The wearable is available in the market for Rs 3,999, similar to the Dizo Watch R. It has a comparatively bigger display than that of Watch R and has a bunch of health features too.

To tackle this, Dizo has to upgrade the Watch S, maybe offer a bigger dial and a few more health monitoring features like steps counter, distance covered, and daily calorie burn. To know more regarding the upcoming smartwatch by Dizo, you need to wait for a while as more leaks and reveals are expected as soon as the launch of the device approaches.

