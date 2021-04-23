Realme Q3, Q3 Pro, and Q3i launched in China

Realme is in red hot form launching smartphones across various price bands in India and China. The company has now announced three new phones in the Realme Q series namely, Realme Q3, Q3 Pro, and Q3i.

The Realme Q3 Pro is a flagship phone powered by Dimensity 1100 chipset and the Realme Q3 is a mid-range phone with Snapdragon 750G chipset while the Realme Q3i is the Chinese version of the Realme 8 5G.

Realme Q3 Pro specs and features

The Realme Q3 Pro is powered Dimensity 1100 processor. It is an octa-core 5G chipset built on a 6nm process. The chipset has eight cores with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The nine-core Arm Mali-G77 GPU will take care of graphics. The Realme Q3 Pro comes in two options - 8+128GB and 8+256GB. There is also a liquid vapour cooling system.

The Realme Q3 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is a Samsung made super AMOLED panel. A 4,500mAh battery pack is powering the device with 30W USB Type-C fast charging support. In the camera department, the device sports a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. In terms of selfies, the device sports a 16MP punch-hole camera.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme Q3 specs and features

The Realme Q3 is powered by Snapdragon 750G, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and built on an 8nm fabrication while the graphics are taken care of by the Adreno 619 GPU. Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem is also present for 5G connectivity. It is available in 8+128GB and 8+256GB options.

For visuals, the Realme Q3 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the device sports a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP selfie caveat too. The Realme Q3 also packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Realme Q3i specs and features

The Realme Q3i is basically Realme 8 5G which was launched in India yesterday(April 22). MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. In the camera department, the Realme 8 5G sports a 48MP Samsung GM1 main camera with f/1,8 aperture, a 2MP B&W portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera.

In terms of battery the device packs in a 5,000mAh battery, but the charging speed is limited to 18W. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box and weighs 185g and is thick at 8.5mm.

Realme Q3 Pro vs Realme Q3 vs Realme Q3i

Realme Q3 Pro Realme Q3 Realme Q3i Display 6.43" FHD+, AMOLED, 120Hz 6.5" FHD+, LCD, 120Hz 6.5" FHD+ LCD, 90Hz Processor Dimensity 1100 Snapdragon 750G Dimensity 700 RAM 8GB 6/8GB 4/8GB Storage 128/256GB 128GB 128GB Rear camera 64+8+2MP 48+8+2MP 48+2+2MP Front camera 16MP 16MP 16MP Battery 4500mAh, 30W 5000mAh, 30W 5000mAh, 18W Fingerprint scanner In-display Side-mounted Side-mounted OS Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Weight 179g 189g 185g Thickness 8.4mm 8.8mm 8.5mm

Realme Q3 series pricing

Realme Q3 Pro Realme Q3 Realme Q3i 4+128GB - - CNY 1,099 (~Rs 12,700) 6+128GB CNY 1,599 (~Rs 18,500) CNY 1,299 (~Rs 15,000) CNY 1,199 (~Rs 13,900) 8+128GB CNY 1,799 (~Rs 20,900) CNY 1,399 (~Rs 16,200) - 8+256GB CNY 1,999 (~Rs 23,200) - -

The Realme Q3 Pro starts at CNY 1,599 while the Realme Q3 starts at CNY 1,299. And, lastly, the Realme Q3i starts at CNY 1,099. These phones are now available in China for pre-order now and will go on sale starting April 29.

