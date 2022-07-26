Realme Pad X, Realme Pencil, Realme Smart Keyboard and Realme Buds Air 3 Neo launched in India

Audio player loading…

Realme launched its latest 5G tablet in India, the Realme Pad X today. It was launched alongside various AIoT products in the AIoT launch event Realme held today.

Along with the tablet, Realme also launched its Buds Air 3 Neo. Let us talk about both the launches here.

Realme Pad X: Pricing and Availability

Realme Pad X is launched for a starting price of Rs. 19,999. It is available in Wi-Fi only and 4G variants. Here are the complete list of variants and its prices:

Realme Pad X pricing Variant Price 4GB/64GB Wi-Fi only Rs. 19,999 4GB/64GB Cellular Rs. 25,999 6GB/128GB Cellular Rs. 27,999

Realme Pad X will be available on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and Realme.com (opens in new tab), and it will go on sale on August 1, 12 PM. All the variants come with Rs. 2,000 additional card offer for ICICI credit cards.

Realme Pad X: Key features and specifications

Realme Pad X comes with an 11-inch 1200x2000 pixels LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

This tablet is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, which we saw in Realme 9 Pro, Moto G71, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, Moto G82 and more.

The best thing about this tablet is its quad stereo speakers. It is one of the best-sounding tablets, with support for Dolby Atmos and HiFi certification.

Realme Pad X is powered by Realme UI for Pad 3.0 powered by Android 12, which is a tablet-optimised version of Realme UI. It is not the stock Android OS that we saw in Realme Pad, but the usual Realme UI with most of its features adopted to tablet form.

It comes with a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The tablet is powered by an 8340mAh battery and supports 33W Dart charging.

Realme also launched Realme Smart Keyboard and Realme Pencil alongside this tablet.

Realme Pencil comes with the pressure sensitivity of 4096 and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a simple metallic texture and weighs 16.5g. It is priced at Rs. 5,499.

Coming to Realme Smart Keyboard, it features a 1.3mm key travel and will go on for 112 hours on a single charge. It is launched for Rs. 4,999.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo: Key features

Realme also launched its latest TWS, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo in India. It comes as a lite version of Realme Buds Air 3 but comes with an all-new design. It comes with a pair of 10mm dynamic drivers and is Dolby Atmos certified.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo comes with 30 hours of total playtime. And the buds only playtime is 7 hours.

The earbuds can be linked to the Realme Link app and customised with various functions and update the firmware of the buds.

There is support for low latency mode with 88ms latency and there is ENC for calls. The Buds is also IPX5 water resistant.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo: Pricing and availability

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is priced at Rs. 1,999. It will be available on sale from July 27 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com. There will be a discount of Rs. 300 for the first sale of the device.

Realme solidifies its position as an AIoT leader

Realme has launched many new products with this launch event and entered into new categories with this launch.

Realme Pad X is being launched with a complete ecosystem, complete with a pencil and a keyboard. Unlike Xiaomi which is yet to release the keyboard, which was launched globally along with Xiaomi Pad 5.

And we need to look at the Realme Link app, which connects with each and every AIoT product launched till now, and allows control of the products via a single panel.

Realme now has an AIoT ecosystem in India that's bigger than Xiaomi's, that's something to be appreciated since it is a much younger brand than others.