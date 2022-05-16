Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G could compete directly with the Xiaomi 11i

Audio player loading…

It has been officially confirmed that Realme is going to launch two new smartphones in the Narzo series - Realme Narzo 50 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. Both smartphones will be reaching the Indian market by May 18. Just ahead of the launch, the specifications of the Pro variant have surfaced online via the Geekbench certification website.

According to a report published by 91Mobiles, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will carry the model number RMX3396. The device scored 809 in the single-core tests and 2332 in the multi-core tests. Apart from that, the smartphone is said to run on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 on the top.

As of now we only know about a single storage option - 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. High chances are that the smartphone will get multiple RAM and storage variants at the time of launch. In addition, the handset is said to get the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor which has been seen in the Xiaomi 11i.

As for the specifications, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G could get a 6.58-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may flaunt a triple rear camera setup including a 13MP primary shooter, 2MP depth shooter, and a tertiary shooter. The device could draw power from a 4800mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support.

On the other hand, Realme Narzo 50G base variant is supposed to get an IPS LCD display. The device will most probably run on the MediaTek 810 processor, 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and a triple rear camera setup.

The tussle between Realme and Xiaomi

It is not a hidden fact that Realme and Xiaomi try to counter each other in almost all the smartphone segments. Now, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will compete directly with the Xiaomi 11i. First things first, both smartphones will run on a similar processor.

In the camera department, we can say that the Xiaomi phone will outclass the Realme offering in terms of specifications as the former offers 108MP primary snapper. All the things are dependent upon the price point of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G now as it will play a major role in deciding the future of the handset in the Indian market.

