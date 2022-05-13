Realme Narzo 50 5G series will launch on May 18 in India

Audio player loading…

Realme has officially announced that the Narzo 50 5G series will launch on May 18. The company tweeted today that the launch event will happen at 12 noon. The event will be streamed live on all its major social media accounts. The Narzo 50 5G series is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 when it launches.

Today, the company updated its product page banners on its website as well as the Amazon product page. As seen in the post, Realme has confirmed that the device will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset under the hood. More features of the device will be unveiled next week leading up to the launch day. So, stay tuned for more on that.

Become invincible with the #realmenarzo50Pro 5G, featuring a powerful and super-fast Dimensity 920 5G Processor!Most Powerful 5G Gaming Mid-Ranger #Mighty5GGameOn Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th May.Know more: https://t.co/hdcIA05lJ6 pic.twitter.com/Ma61WBAly0May 13, 2022 See more

Realme in a recent post had teased that the Narzo series would see a refresh in terms of its price as well as features. The post indicated that the smartphones would come with better 5G processors, an improved display and faster charging technology.

2 ‘premium’ variants

The Realme Narzo 50 5G series will include 2 models. Both of these are more premium than the rest of the Narzo smartphones that the company launched in the past.

Realme will be launching the Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G during the event. A recent report did hint that the smartphones would feature the Dimensity 810 chipset. It looks like this could be the standard variant. The product page on Amazon too only features the Narzo 50 Pro 5G.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The upcoming smartphones from Realme would mark the first time that the company is bringing proemium features to the Narzo series. The Narzo 50 did include a 120Hz LCD display clubbed with the Snapdragon 778 chipset. The company is expected bring an AMOLED display to the Narzo 50 5G series. It will also support 5G bands as the rollout of the technology will begin later this year.

Previously leaked images of the upcoming devices showed that the device is squared-off. This is a departure from the curved design on the sides and the plastic back with the Kevlar texture. We could speculate the Narzo series will soon get a more premium chassis to house the components, redefining what the Narzo series will look like in the future as well.