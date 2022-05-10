Realme Narzo 50 5G to launch in India soon - First premium device in the series

Audio player loading…

Realme will be updating its Narzo series by bringing a successor to the Narzo 30 5G in India. The company yesterday tweeted the announcement of the upcoming Narzo 50 5G. However, images of the device have already leaked giving us an early glimpse.

Renders of the Narzo 50 5G, seen in a report by 91Mobiles, show the primary dual-setup cameras on the rear of the device. It doesn't provide any information on the display in the renders. But there are speculations about the specifications of the device that hint that the smartphone may be priced on the higher side.

We can see from the images that the next Narzo smartphone may turn a new leaf with regard to design. The smartphone does retain the iconic kevlar stripes at the back and comes in a squared-off design like the Oppo F21 series . The build materials of the smartphone are unclear as of now. But, this may be the first premium device in the Narzo series.

This is also evident from Realme CEO Madhav Sheth’s recent blog post hinting that the Narzo series will be catering to gamers at different price segments. The post says that the next Narzo devices will be available in two new editions with a focus on 5G processors, better display technologies and faster charging speeds. This would be the first time that Realme launches a Narzo smartphone are a more premium rate above Rs 15,000 .

Realme is expected to focus on bringing 5G ready devices to the Indian market as the government and telecom operators are expected to roll out services later this year.

The blog post also confirms recent reports that Realme will be retailing its Narzo series on Amazon.in and its own online stores going forward. The company has seen a 30% growth in sales on the e-commerce platform over the past year. A recent Counterpoint Research study showed that Realme posted a 40% growth YoY. The same report also proves that the Indian market has seen a rise of 314% in 5G smartphones.

Realme Narzo 50 5G expected specifications

Rumours suggest that the Narzo 50 5G might feature the Dimensity 810 chipset clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Like its other Realme products, the smartphone will feature virtual RAM expansion using a part of the internal storage memory.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G could also sport a 6.58-inch AMOLED display this time around with a FullHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. While the refresh rate is on the lower side than the Narzo 50, it wouldn’t be much of a deal-breaker. Many games are yet to be optimised to take full advantage of the higher refresh rate panels on smartphones.

When it comes to the cameras, the device may come with a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP macro lens on the back. Targeted at gamers in the Indian market, the device may not come with the more powerful camera hardware that we see in other smartphones. However, since these are initial speculations, we might get a surprise from the company during its official launch.

The smartphone is also expected to feature a 4,800 mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging. Like the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, we might not see a charger bundled with the device.