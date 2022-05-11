Narzo 50 Pro 5G confirmed to be premium variant from Realme

Audio player loading…

The Narzo series will see a premium model added to the lineup soon. Realme already teased the launch of the Narzo 50 5G series yesterday in a tweet. New reports now confirm that we will get a Narzo 50 Pro 5G alongside the regular model.

In a recent blog post, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Narzo series will be refreshed with a better display, chipset and performance. He also added that the smartphone will be available in the two new editions. While we’ve already reported details about the regular Narzo 50 5G smartphone, a recent report by 91Mobiles sheds some light on the Pro model as well.

There is not much information at this time apart from the variants available for the Narzo 50 Pro 5G. We can expect to hear more about the device including its specifications in the coming days. Realme is yet to announce the official date of the launch event of the device.

Narzo 50 Pro 5G leaked variants

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The latest information that we see about the Narzo 50 Pro 5G is that the device comes in 2 variants. The smartphone will feature 4GB RAM with 128GB of storage on the base variant followed by a 6GB RAM with the same storage capacity. The device is also expected to release in Black and Blue colour options.

6GB RAM on base variant sounds better

While we do understand this is very early information that has been gathered, we do have our fingers crossed and hope that the 6GB variant is the base storage on the device. 4GB of RAM in 2022 does not instil much confidence in the device. Especially one that is targeted toward mobile gaming users in India.

Realme is working on rebranding the Narzo series to include not just budget devices under Rs 15,000. The new 5G models are expected to be priced for approximately Rs 20,000 as the Narzo 30 5G is already retailing at Rs 14,999.

The Narzo series also gets an AMOLED display for the first time with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Narzo 50 5G is expected to feature the Dimensity 810 chipset with a 4,800 mAh battery pack.