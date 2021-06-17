Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 to launch on June 24

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 budget phones will be launched in India on June 24. The company has just announced the launch date of the two phones. Additionally, Realme will be launching a 32-inch smart TV as well.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 4G phones have been in the talk for at least a couple of months now and an exclusive interview with TechRadar India revealed that the phones will land in India next week along with much more details on the phones.

On the same stage on June 24, Realme will also launch a new smart TV. The company will be launching a new 32-inch smart TV with Full HD resolution, which is a rarity as most 32-inch smart TVs come with an HD resolution. Here is everything we know so far about the Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 4G, and 32-inch Realme TV.

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 specs

(Image credit: Realme)

Both these budget phones are already available in a few global markets. The Realme Narzo 30 (4G) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and flaunts a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate on an LCD panel. The device is available in sole 6GB + 128GB configuration.

Further, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP B&W Lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. You get a 6MP punch-hole camera on the front. The device draws power from a 5,000mAh battery unit which is backed by a 30W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and comes in a 4GB+128GB combo. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with the same camera setup as the 4G variant.

The Narzo 30 5G shares most of its specifications with the Realme 8 5G. But, Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that the Indian variant will offer different specs, will be positioned differently and follow a unique design language.

Realme smart TV 32-inch Full HD

(Image credit: Realme)

A one of a kind smart TV in recent times, this new smart TV from Realme will be one of the few smart TVs with a 32-inch screen size and a Full HD resolution. It will sport a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution along with Realme’s Chroma Boost feature, and 400 nits peak brightness.

In terms of design, the smart TV is said to offer a thin bezel. Other features include a 24W speaker setup, Dolby Audio, Android TV OS 9, built-in Chromecast, and google assistant.

Lastly, we might also witness the launch of the Realme Buds Q2 on June 24, which was recently teased.