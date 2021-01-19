Realme C12 4GB variant launched in India: price, specs, and availability

The Realme C12 has got a new variant in India. The all-new Realme C12 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Realme C12 was launched in India along with Realme C15 back in August 2020.

The new Realme C12 joins the already existing variant which comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. As always, apart from the RAM, storage, and pricing everything else remains the same.

Realme C12 specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Realme C12 sports a 6.5- inches HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and the nee variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Realme C12 houses a triple camera stack at the rear with a 13MP(f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP(f/2.4) B&W shooter, and a 2MP(f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, there is a 5MP(f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Further, the Realme C12 also packs in a massive 6000mAh battery. However, the charging speed is only 10W here with the micro USB port. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other features include a dedicated micro SD card slot, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme C12 is made up of fireproof material to prevent the back cover from burning. With the massive battery and Super power saving mode turned on, the device you can make a continuous call for 2.45hr and can easily sustain 2.9 days without charging.

Pricing and availability

The Realme C12 (4GB + 64GB) is priced at Rs 9,999 and is now available on Flipkart. The 3+32GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It is available in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

There's also 10% off on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI transactions available currently on Flipkart.