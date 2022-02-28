Realme Buds Air 3, Buds Q2s listed on Amazon - pricing, colour options tipped

Audio player loading…

Realme is prepping up to drop two new TWS earbuds --- Realme Buds Air 3 and Realme Buds Q2s. Just ahead of their official arrival, both the earbuds have appeared on Amazon. In a report published by Appuals, it has been mentioned that the Amazon listing has revealed the pricing of the buds.

Starting with Realme Buds Air 3, the earbuds are expected to make a debut at a price of EUR 59, which roughly converts to Rs 5,070. On the other hand, the Realme Buds Q2s will be priced around EUR 29.99 which converts to Rs 2,540. However, we can expect a different price point when smartphones make an entry here in India.

Realme TWS buds specifications and designs

(Image credit: Appuals)

Leaks suggest that the Realme Buds Air 3 will deliver 30 hours of music playback once charged completely. They will also support active noise cancellation paired with transparency mode for better communication. T

They may also get a low latency mode for enhanced gaming experience and Bass Boost Plus. A series of reports suggested that the device can also get the dual device connection that allows the buds to connect to two devices at a time and let the users switch as per their convenience. They will be shipped in two different colours - Galaxy White and Starry Blue.

On the other hand, Realme Buds Q2s comes equipped with features like AI Noise Call Reduction and Dolby Atmos Support. These buds will also have 30 hours of battery backup. In addition, the device will get USB Type-C charging port, Environmental Noise Cancellation, IPX5 water-resistant rating, Environmental Noise Cancellation.

They will have an in-ear design and will be light in weight. The earbuds will also have a touchpad for controlling calls and controlling music. These buds will be shipped in three colour variants, including Paper White, Night Black, and Paper Green.

