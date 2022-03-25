Realme 9 series might have a 4G phone on the cards with 108MP primary shooter

Audio player loading…

Realme 9 series made its debut with the launch of Realme 9i back in January 2022. The smartphone launch was followed by the launch of Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus.

After that, the brand rolled out two new smartphones, including Realme 9 and Realme 9 SE, in the Indian market. Now it seems like the brand is getting inspired by its rival Redmi has a tonne of phones under the Redmi Note 11 lineup and is ready to extend the Realme 9 series with a new smartphone pretty soon.

Until now, the official moniker of the smartphone has not been confirmed. However, speculations are that the device will be named Realme 9 4G or maybe Realme 9 SuperZoom.

In a report published by 91Mobiles, it has been said that the smartphone could launch with a 108MP primary shooter. The report further said that the device is going to be a photography-centric one.

Now, considering the fact that Realme 9 Pro comes with a 64MP primary snapper in a triple rear camera setup, we can expect a better camera system in the Realme 9 4G along with the 108MP primary camera. In terms of the camera system, the device could compete with Xiaomi 11i as the latter also has a 108MP primary shooter.

What can we expect from Realme 9 4G?

Realme 9 4G could get a 6.5-inch FHD+ display similar to the Realme 9 5G. We can expect a refresh rate between 90Hz to 120Hz, along with a punch-hole cutout at the front for the placement of the front shooter.

Previously, the 4G variant of Realme 9 has been spotted on multiple certification websites. The smartphone could get a 5000mAh battery along with a 33W fast charging support.

Moreover, the device will most probably run on the Android 12 operating system based on Realme 3.0 UI skin on the top. Until now, there has been no word regarding the processor and other key specifications of the smartphone. Nonetheless, we can expect more information as soon as the launch approaches.

How many phones are enough for a lineup?

As mentioned above the Realme 9 lineup started with the Realme 9i. Since then we've witnessed 4 more phones under the same lineup at different price points.

While almost all the devices came with 5G connectivity, the Realme 9i only supported 4G connectivity. Adding another phone in the same lineup with similar features might be overkill.

Not to forget we also have other devices from Realme under the Narzo series that are not 5G capable and similarly priced thus adding to the confusion and competition within the brand.

Both Realme and Redmi have so many devices at similar price points, almost similar specifications and even similar names, that it becomes overwhelming (and confusing) for most users while deciding which one to go for.

