Realme 9 4G may come up with 5000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging

Realme 9 series made its debut in India with the launch of Realme 9i back in January 2022. It was followed by the launch of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus last month. Now, the Realme 9 4G smartphone has appeared on a few certification websites, and some of the key specifications have been revealed.

In a report published by MySmartPrice suggested that the Realme 9 moniker has been spotted on the Thailand Telecom certifications website. The smartphone seems to carry the RMX3521 model number. Previously, a device with the same model number also appeared on the BIS, EEC, FCC, and EMT.

Realme 9 4G specifications

Not a lot of details are available at this point in time regarding the specifications of the smartphone. The device is expected to get a 5000mAh battery that will have an original capacity of 4880mAh. Furthermore, the listing also suggests that the smartphone may have a 33W fast charging support.

Another listing on FV-5 has revealed that the smartphone will have a 48MP primary shooter. The sensor will have a 73.7mm focal length and an ISO in the 100-6400 range. In terms of the front camera, speculations are that the smartphone will sport a 16MP snapper for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

In a simultaneous development, the Realme 9 5G variant has also appeared online, and it can launch in Indian and European markets pretty soon. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and 6GB RAM. The device will rock a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary snapper.

A report suggested that the smartphone will get two RAM variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. the device is expected to retail in four colours Supersonic Blue, Supersonic Black, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black. As of now, only a limited amount of information is available on the internet. We are expecting more details to roll out as soon as the launch approaches.

