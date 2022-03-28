Realme 9 4G moniker spotted on Realme’s official website

Audio player loading…

Realme 9 4G has been making the headlines for a long time now. the smartphone has been recently spotted on the official website of Realme. Previously, the brand launched Realme 9 5G series in India including Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE.

Talking about the 4G variant, it is also being said that Realme will offer a 108MP primary shooter in the device. A report published by MySmartPrice suggested that the Realme 9 4G moniker has been spotted on the official website. This indicates towards the imminent launch of the smartphone in India.

Now, a previous report cited that the smartphone could be named 'Realme 9 SuperZoom' due to its camera prowess. Moreover, the smartphone would be in line with the recently launched Xiaomi 11i which also sports a 108MP primary shooter.

Realme 9 4G rumoured specifications and pricing

As the smartphone has already appeared on various certifications websites, we have a fair idea of what the device will offer. The smartphone could get a 6GB RAM variant along with 128GB internal storage. In addition, the smartphone will have an 8GB RAM variant paired with 128GB internal storage.

It is being said that the smartphone will be shipped in three different colour options - Meteor Black, Stargaze White, and Sunburst Gold. Furthermore, the smartphone may pack a 5000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone might operate on the Realme 3.0 UI based on the Android 12 operating system.

As for the processor, we have already seen the Realme 9i carrying the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. High chances are that Realme 9 4G could debut with a 4G MediaTek processor.

In terms of pricing, we could expect the device to be priced around Rs 15,000, similar to the 5G variant. However, the high-end variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM could be available at a slightly higher price.

